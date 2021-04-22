Lagarde Q&A: Our views are largely the same as in March

Lagarde answers questions after the ECB decision on April 22, 2021



Vaccination pace is improving but we're also seeing more pressure on economic and health sector from virus

We're also seeing risks from variants

We still have this overall environment of uncertainty and that's very much reflected in the consumer

We have a service sector that seems to be bottoming out

We still see near-term risks tilted to the downside and medium term risks much more balanced, the same as March

We did not discuss any phasing out of PEPP

PEPP purchases are data dependent, it depends on financing conditions and the inflation outlook



Obviously we look at what other central banks do (in response to BOC question). Each country has its own variables "I'm referring here to fiscal policy"

I don't know what the normal pace of PEPP is

Lagarde was asked about slowing PEPP purchases but she didn't offer any hints, except to say that the assessment was largely the same as it was a month ago. She later emphasized that there's no 'normal' level, it's all about preserving financing conditions.

The euro climbed to a session high at 1.2067 as she was taking questions. There wasn't anything in there to spark a spike, I suspect some EUR/GBP selling at work.



