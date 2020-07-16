Lagarde Q&A: We have 'slowed down a little bit' the pace of PEPP purchases

Comments from ECB President Lagarde in the Q&A:





Have slowed PEPP purchases because markets have stabilized

Highlights flexibility in PEPP



Says baseline is that they will use the full PEPP envelop but if there is 'very significant upside' they might not



The comment on the full PEPP use is on the dovish side; that wasn't entire clear before.





We really felt we were in a good place at the moment on monetary policy

Tiering multiplier is working as intended

We don't see at the moment any reason to change tiering; haven't discussed it

Our assumption is that the European recovery fund will 'come about' with a mix of loans and grants

Won't let capital key convergence impair ECB policy The shift away from a strict capital key is notable. It's good for periphery bonds.



Policy revise to end in H2 2021









