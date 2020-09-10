Lagarde Q&A: ECB discussed euro but doesn't target FX rate

Our mandate is price stability

To the extent that the euro rise affects prices negatively, this was discussed extensively

We must monitor the euro carefully

It's very likely that the full PEPP envelope will be used

Spreads and yields are 'pretty much' back to pre-COVID levels

Fiscal action was taken rightly, in a timely manner and efficiently

We believe our monetary policy tools, as calibrated, have worked well

Deflation risk was higher in June



The euro remains near the highs of the day at 1.1889.





The 1.35 trillion PEPP will "very likely" be used in full. There was a debate in the ECB about using the full allotment but it looks like the doves won.







On the currency, she didn't try to talk it down or weigh in on whether it was warranted.

