Lagarde Q&A: FX appreciation is a drag on inflation

Cites vaccines and Brexit deal as positives

Inflation to turn positive on German VAT cut

ECB aims to preserve favorable financing conditions

"Pandemic period" is until "at least March 2022"

We will be present in the market until at least March 2022, at least

"I want to downplay any expectations that the digital euro is about to come"

We will always have banknotes even after the digital euro

Joint borrowing is an "extraordinary breakthrough" and it needs to be rolled out

We are monitoring "very carefully" exchange rates



Lagarde really wanted to underscore how long they'd be buying bonds and that has reversed the latest leg of euro gains.

