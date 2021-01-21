Lagarde Q&A: FX appreciation is a drag on inflation

Comments from the ECB leader in the press conference

  • Cites vaccines and Brexit deal as positives
  • Inflation to turn positive on German VAT cut
  • ECB aims to preserve favorable financing conditions
  • "Pandemic period" is until "at least March 2022"
  • We will be present in the market until at least March 2022, at least
  • "I want to downplay any expectations that the digital euro is about to come"
  • We will always have banknotes even after the digital euro
  • Joint borrowing is an "extraordinary breakthrough" and it needs to be rolled out
  • We are monitoring "very carefully" exchange rates
Lagarde really wanted to underscore how long they'd be buying bonds and that has reversed the latest leg of euro gains.

