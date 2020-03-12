Coming Up!
Lagarde Q&A: Decision on package was unanimous
Lagarde answers questions
ForexLive
- ECB tools are most-efficient response, best targeted for crisis
- ECB to use all flexibility in APP framework
- QE portfolio will converge to capital key at end
- "It's clear to all of us that the economies of the world are facing a major shock"
- ECB will use 'all the flexibilities' of QE program
- Strategy review has been postponed by six months
- I hope fiscal authorities will appreciate that will will only come to a solution if we work together
- We are not at the reversal rate or the lower bound rate
