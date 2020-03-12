Lagarde Q&A: Decision on package was unanimous

Lagarde answers questions

  • ECB tools are most-efficient response, best targeted for crisis
  • ECB to use all flexibility in APP framework
  • QE portfolio will converge to capital key at end
  • "It's clear to all of us that the economies of the world are facing a major shock"
  • ECB will use 'all the flexibilities' of QE program
  • Strategy review has been postponed by six months
  • I hope fiscal authorities will appreciate that will will only come to a solution if we work together
  • We are not at the reversal rate or the lower bound rate

