Lagarde Q&A: Recalibration means looking at all our instruments

Comments in the Q&A





Don't assume it will be one instrument, we will look at them all

We acted for the first wave, we will act for the second wave



Emphasizes unanimity in the Governing Council to take action at the next meeting

GDP tomorrow 'might surprise on the upside'

GDP in Q4 will be soft. Will it be negative? We don't know yet

November will be very negative

Not foreseeing deflationary risks 'at all'

We will be very attentive to the impact of pandemic on risks

Banks are anticipating tighter lending conditions

Will frontload PEPP purchases if needed

There's little doubt the ECB will act in Dec





GDP on Friday is forecast up 15.0% but you can assume it's significantly higher. We haven't had this kind of promise to act since 'strong vigilance'.