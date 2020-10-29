Lagarde Q&A: Recalibration means looking at all our instruments

  • Don't assume it will be one instrument, we will look at them all
  • We acted for the first wave, we will act for the second wave
  • Emphasizes unanimity in the Governing Council to take action at the next meeting
  • GDP tomorrow 'might surprise on the upside'
  • GDP in Q4 will be soft. Will it be negative? We don't know yet
  • November will be very negative
  • Not foreseeing deflationary risks 'at all'
  • We will be very attentive to the impact of pandemic on risks
  • Banks are anticipating tighter lending conditions
  • Will frontload PEPP purchases if needed
  • There's little doubt the ECB will act in Dec

GDP on Friday is forecast up 15.0% but you can assume it's significantly higher. We haven't had this kind of promise to act since 'strong vigilance'.
