Lagarde Q&A: We are re-calibrating PEPP, not tapering

Asked whether this was a taper, she said it was a 're-calibrating'

"The choice of words is relevant. It is moderately lower than what we have done in Q2 and Q3."

Stimulus has been re-calibrated for three months



We are clearly seeing an improvement on many fronts

The day when PEPP is over, the job is not finished

We have not discussed will come after PEPP ends

PEPP decision was unanimous

Not seeing much in terms of wage rises

We expect bottlenecks to be bypassed in the first half of 2022

When PEPP comes to its end, we clear have all our other tools available (mentions APP)

Says they look at 5y5y inflation swaps but also at other measures



