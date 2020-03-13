Lagarde skewered for comments on bond spreads as the ECB goes into damage control
Officials walk back Lagarde's comments yesterday
"We are not here to close spreads, this is not the function or the mission of the ECB," Lagarde said yesterday.
In response, spreads blew out between Italian and German yields.
She tried to walk that back in an interview later saying they were "fully committed to avoid any fragmentation in a difficult moment for the euro area." The ECB even took the unprecedented step of editing the official transcript of the press conference to amend it with her comments to CNBC.
The ECB's Visco also tried to counter it in an interview with Bloomberg saying they can "concentrate on particular jurisdictions according to the circumstances."
That kicked off a rebound in Italian debt and narrowing of spreads, which blew out by 58 bps yesterday.
The ECB's Lane also posted a blogpost to highlight the same thing:
We will not tolerate any risks to the smooth transmission of our monetary policy in all jurisdictions of the euro area. We clearly stand ready to do more and adjust all of our instruments, if needed to ensure that the elevated spreads that we see in response to the acceleration of the spreading of the coronavirus do not undermine transmission
All this is a big reason for the rebound in European stock markets and the narrowing of European spreads today.
It's a tough time for a rookie central banker.