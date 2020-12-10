Lagarde starts question-and-answer session. Highlights from the Q&A.

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Highlights of Q&A

  • Good reasons to believe immunity reached by the end of 2021
  • The service sector should not be impaired by the end of 2021
  • Sees fourth-quarter GDP shrinking but -2.2%
  • Depth, duration of 2nd wave are stronger than seen
  • PEPP volume intended to preserve favorable financing conditions
  • The strengthening of the euro but stammer pressure on prices
  • Will be monitoring the value of the euro "very carefully"
  • ECB sources state officials are said to have differing views on economic outlook
  • The 9 month PEPP extension was a compromise
  • The ECB did not discuss bank dividends
  • TLTR3 conditions are a little bit more challenging
  • ECB insists on maintaining favorable financing conditions
  • Plan to adjust purchases on basis of basis of what is needed to maintain favorable financing conditions
  • ECB to tailor purchases to keep financial conditions loose
  • The compass will be "favorable financial conditions".  Purchases can adjust if needed.
  • Good reason to believe that the end of 2021 will signal a point of herd immunity 
  • inflation is "disappointingly low".  Inflation has to do with low price of energy and German VAT, lower wages, and exchange-rate appreciation.
  • We expect inflation rates to improve in 2021 with inflation moving to 1% in 2021 from 0.2% in 2020
  • Self-imposed limits won't stop ECB from setting policy
  • Not concerned about scarcity bonds
  • Quite a lot of that is coming to the market
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose