Lagarde starts question-and-answer session. Highlights from the Q&A.
- Good reasons to believe immunity reached by the end of 2021
- The service sector should not be impaired by the end of 2021
- Sees fourth-quarter GDP shrinking but -2.2%
- Depth, duration of 2nd wave are stronger than seen
- PEPP volume intended to preserve favorable financing conditions
- The strengthening of the euro but stammer pressure on prices
- Will be monitoring the value of the euro "very carefully"
- ECB sources state officials are said to have differing views on economic outlook
- The 9 month PEPP extension was a compromise
- The ECB did not discuss bank dividends
- TLTR3 conditions are a little bit more challenging
- ECB insists on maintaining favorable financing conditions
- Plan to adjust purchases on basis of basis of what is needed to maintain favorable financing conditions
- ECB to tailor purchases to keep financial conditions loose
- The compass will be "favorable financial conditions". Purchases can adjust if needed.
- Good reason to believe that the end of 2021 will signal a point of herd immunity
- inflation is "disappointingly low". Inflation has to do with low price of energy and German VAT, lower wages, and exchange-rate appreciation.
- We expect inflation rates to improve in 2021 with inflation moving to 1% in 2021 from 0.2% in 2020
- Self-imposed limits won't stop ECB from setting policy
- Not concerned about scarcity bonds
- Quite a lot of that is coming to the market
