Lagarde opening statement: The virus is a major shock

Comments from Lagarde:





Virus will slow down production and reduce demand

Calls for help from fiscal authorities

Ambitions, coordinated fiscal policy response needed

ECB measures will help smooth provision of credit

ECB stands ready to adjust all instruments



Latest indicators suggest considerably worse outlook

Necessary containment measures are adversely affecting activity

Growth moderated before the virus outbreak in manufacturing

Growth expected to regain traction in medium-term

Sees 2020 growth at 0.8% vs 1.1% but numbers pre-date coronavirus

Risks skewed 'clearly' to the downside for 2020 notably and also for 2021



Sees 2021 growth at 1.3% vs 1.4% prior

1.4% in 2022 vs 1.4% prior



Issuing GDP forecasts right now is embarrassing. Just say you're going to update them when they know more about the virus. Like, what's Italian GDP this month? -10% annualized?