Lagarde opening statement: The virus is a major shock

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Lagarde:

  • Virus will slow down production and reduce demand
  • Calls for help from fiscal authorities
  • Ambitions, coordinated fiscal policy response needed
  • ECB measures will help smooth provision of credit
  • ECB stands ready to adjust all instruments
  • Latest indicators suggest considerably worse outlook
  • Necessary containment measures are adversely affecting activity
  • Growth moderated before the virus outbreak in manufacturing
  • Growth expected to regain traction in medium-term
  • Sees 2020 growth at 0.8% vs 1.1% but numbers pre-date coronavirus
  • Risks skewed 'clearly' to the downside for 2020 notably and also for 2021
  • Sees 2021 growth at 1.3% vs 1.4% prior
  • 1.4% in 2022 vs 1.4% prior
Issuing GDP forecasts right now is embarrassing. Just say you're going to update them when they know more about the virus. Like, what's Italian GDP this month? -10% annualized?
