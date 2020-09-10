Lagarde: There is no need to overreact to euro gains

Says ECB will monitor FX rate



Strength of recovery remains surrounded by uncertainty

Rebound broadly in line with previous expectations

Domestic demand recorded significant recovery

Uncertainty weighing on consumer spending and business investment

Inflation dampened by energy prices

Ample monetary stimulus remains necessary

Incoming data suggest notable recovery in consumption

ECB will carefully assess the euro's effect on inflation

New infections are a headwind to the short term outlook

Repeats that an ample degree of easing needed

Fiscal measures should be targeted and temporary



The euro jumped to 1.1891 from 1.1850 on the headline from Lagarde.

