Largest Australian fund manager says the RBA will cut rates again (in February 2020)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at AMP Capital Dr. Shane Oliver on the RBA minutes:

  • Overall the RBA's latest minutes are dovish. Feb is live for another easing and we think they will go again.
Citing points from the minutes out earlier:
  • wage growth not consistent with inflation target
  • important to assess the outlook in Feb
  • RBA has the ability to provide further stimulus if required
  • With no extra stimulus in MYEFO our view remains for another rate cut in February
(bolding mine) 

Head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at AMP Capital Dr. Shane Oliver on the RBA minutes:
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose