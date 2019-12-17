Largest Australian fund manager says the RBA will cut rates again (in February 2020)

Head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at AMP Capital Dr. Shane Oliver on the RBA minutes:

Overall the RBA's latest minutes are dovish. Feb is live for another easing and we think they will go again.

Citing points from the minutes out earlier:

wage growth not consistent with inflation target

important to assess the outlook in Feb

RBA has the ability to provide further stimulus if required

With no extra stimulus in MYEFO our view remains for another rate cut in February



