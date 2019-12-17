Largest Australian fund manager says the RBA will cut rates again (in February 2020)
Head of Investment Strategy & Chief Economist at AMP Capital Dr. Shane Oliver on the RBA minutes:
- Overall the RBA's latest minutes are dovish. Feb is live for another easing and we think they will go again.
Citing points from the minutes out earlier:
- wage growth not consistent with inflation target
- important to assess the outlook in Feb
- RBA has the ability to provide further stimulus if required
- With no extra stimulus in MYEFO our view remains for another rate cut in February
(bolding mine)