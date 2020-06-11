Less certainty on the RBNZ moving to negative rates

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Westpac are still tipping the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will go to a negative cash rate in 2021 but "concede that we're less certain on that than we were a few weeks ago ".

WPAC chief NZ economist Dominick Stephens

  • recession might not be quite as bad as previously expected 
  • expects further job losses

On the NZD:

  • exchange rate is shooting up
  • is now much higher than the Reserve Bank forecast
  • will tend to suppress inflation, and that's in favour of our negative OCR call







