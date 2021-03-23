LIVE: Testimony of Fed Powell and Treas. Sec. Yellen on the CARES Act
Fed Chair and Treasury Sec. appear before the House financial services committee
At the top of the hour, Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen will appear before the House panel on the CARES Act. To watch live, click on the link above.
Powell released his prepared text late yesterday. Some highlights:
- Economic recovery is far from complete, though situation today is much improved
- Indicators of economic activity and employment have turned up recently
- Recovery has progressed more quickly than generally expected and looks to be strengthening
- 6.2% unemployment rate underestimates labor market shortfall, particularly as participation remains notably below pre-pandemic levels
- Fed will continue to support the economy for as long as it takes
- Path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus
- Fed is committed to using full range of tools to support the economy