Loads of Fed speakers coming up on Tuesday - here's the list

If you are waiting for Fed Chair Powell to speak on Wednesday and chilling out until then, fair enough:

But, if you are not waiting for Mr. P there are others Fed speakers ahead today, Tuesday 12 May 2020:

Bullard 1300GMT - speaking on his economic outlook

Kashkari 1300GMT - speaking on his economic outlook

Harker 1400GMT - speaking on the impact of the coronavirus

Quarles 1400GMT - Speaking before the US Senate banking .committee. Quarles main role is on regulation but there may be policy relevant comments to be aware of.

Mester 2100GMT - a Q&A session, again expect eco and policy comments

The big FOMC table!















