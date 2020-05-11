Loads of Fed speakers coming up on Tuesday - here's the list

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

If you are waiting for Fed Chair Powell to speak on Wednesday and chilling out until then, fair enough:

But, if you are not waiting for Mr. P there are others Fed speakers ahead today, Tuesday 12 May 2020:   
  • Bullard 1300GMT - speaking on his economic outlook 
  • Kashkari 1300GMT - speaking on his economic outlook 
  • Harker 1400GMT - speaking on the impact of the coronavirus 
  • Quarles 1400GMT - Speaking before the US Senate banking .committee. Quarles main role is on regulation but there may be policy relevant comments to be aware of.
  • Mester 2100GMT - a Q&A session, again expect eco and policy comments 
The big FOMC table!
If you are waiting for Fed Chair Powell to speak on Wednesday and chilling out until then, fair enough:



See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose