Loads of Fed speakers coming up on Tuesday - here's the list
If you are waiting for Fed Chair Powell to speak on Wednesday and chilling out until then, fair enough:
- Federal Reserve Chair Powell will speak this week - to push back on negative interest rates
- WSJ says the Federal Reserve is unlikely to consider negative interest rates)
But, if you are not waiting for Mr. P there are others Fed speakers ahead today, Tuesday 12 May 2020:
- Bullard 1300GMT - speaking on his economic outlook
- Kashkari 1300GMT - speaking on his economic outlook
- Harker 1400GMT - speaking on the impact of the coronavirus
- Quarles 1400GMT - Speaking before the US Senate banking .committee. Quarles main role is on regulation but there may be policy relevant comments to be aware of.
- Mester 2100GMT - a Q&A session, again expect eco and policy comments
The big FOMC table!