Lovey-dovey FOMC, main points in summary

Adam and Greg were all over the Federal Open Market Committee and Powell's presser following:

Check out those posts for the detail, and in summary:

no change to policy with no dissent, the vote was 11 - nil.

and there will be continued monetary policy accommodation until there is substantial further progress on the goals of full employment and inflation

January's economic outlook was upgraded, the Fed says the indicators for economic activity & employment have "turned up" ... but do add the caveat that the worst pandemic-impacted sectors remain weak

the median dot (11 of 18 FOMC members) still see no rate hike through to 2023

Powell made sure to emphasize at his presser that the FOMC needs to actual inflation sustainably at or above target before there would be a change oin policy - and this is some way away still