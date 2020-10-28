Macklem: CAD has been a bit stronger than assumed in July

CAD stronger than assumed despite low oil prices



BOC will keep providing stimulus

We are still more than 700K jobs below pre-pandemic

Peak job losses in 2009 recession were about 425K

Purchases of longer-term bonds are more effective

The very rapid phase of the reopening phase is over

We expect 4th quarter growth to be just barely positive

The pandemic is reducing investment and is likely to cause long-lasting damage to jobs

We've marked down growth potential to 1% out to 2023

It's possible that spending could be stronger than expected if consumers unwind savings

We see the risks are forecasts to be roughly balanced but we're particularly focused on downside risks

There is nothing surprising in the initial comments. He will take questions next.

