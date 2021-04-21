Macklem opening statement: BOC more confident in underlying economic strength

We're watching housing market developments very closely, welcomes recently announced regulator changes



Notes higher investment intentions from Canadian businesses

Further adjustments to QE program will be gradual

Inflation will return to 2% durably in late 2022 and 2023

We remain committed to holding rates until economic slack is absorbed...based on current forecasts, that's some time in 2022

In central bank talk, Macklem is saying the plan is to hike rates in 2022. He didn't offer anything to try to jawbone the loonie or engineer some kind of dovish taper.

