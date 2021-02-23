Macklem Q&A: We have been surprised by the strength of the housing rebound

We're seeing a lot of strength in single-family homes

We're seeing some signs of excess exuberance but it's not like 2016-2017

We will be watching housing closely, we're aware that prices could get stretched and certainly that's a risk we're watching

I'm not recommending new measures on housing right now

To some extent, the rise in interest rates reflects the success of fiscal and monetary policy



Inflation expectations have moved back up to 'more normal' levels

The economy will be restructuring even as it's rebounding, it's going to take a considerable amount of time to get a recovery

As we get confidence in the strength of the recovery we will be adjusting QE

Ending QE is 'some ways off'

Yesterday's revisions to core CPI didn't affect our view on inflation

Bitcoin doesn't have features of a currency

Achieving full employment is an essential part of our inflation mandate

There were some points in his speech that I would have liked to hear questions on. he talked about the 4th industrial revolution, which is automation and digitization and he sounded very downbeat on long-term inflation because of that.

