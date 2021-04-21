Macklem Q&A: Potential output is still one percentage point below the pandemic
Comments from Macklem in response to questions:
- There will be capacity destruction from the pandemic
- BOC accelerating work on a digital currency
- Households and businesses have been especially resilient
- Further QE tapering will reflect our assessment of the economy
- We will be maintaining roughly the same composition of QE across the yield curve
- Asked about a hike in 2022, says that forward guidance is 'outcome based'
- Notes that forward guidance isn't calendar based
- We're looking for a full recovery
- Because we're going to hold rates at the lower bound until capacity is absorbed, the result is an overshoot in 2023 in inflation
- The message is that there is still a long way to go in the recovery
