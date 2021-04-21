Macklem Q&A: Potential output is still one percentage point below the pandemic

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from Macklem in response to questions:

  • There will be capacity destruction from the pandemic
  • BOC accelerating work on a digital currency
  • Households and businesses have been especially resilient
  • Further QE tapering will reflect our assessment of the economy
  • We will be maintaining roughly the same composition of QE across the yield curve
  • Asked about a hike in 2022, says that forward guidance is 'outcome based'
  • Notes that forward guidance isn't calendar based
  • We're looking for a full recovery
  • Because we're going to hold rates at the lower bound until capacity is absorbed, the result is an overshoot in 2023 in inflation
  • The message is that there is still a long way to go in the recovery
