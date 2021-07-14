Macklem Q&A: Highlights three reasons inflation will be temporary

Macklem answers questions from the media on July 14, 2021



Three reasons for temporary inflation: 1) breakdown of individual items driving inflation shows temporary issues 2) slack in economy 3) survey evidence of firms on pricing

Cites supplychain bottlenecks as a new factor that will prolong temporary inflation

Notes that long-term inflation expectations have not moved higher

Of course there is some uncertainty about inflation and we will be watching the evolution very carefully

We've seen some moderation in housing and we expect more gradual moderation

"Now that people can go to a restaurant, will they still want a bigger kitchen? We'll see"

If Canadian dollar were to move higher than forecast it would put competitive pressure on exports

If wage growth runs well ahead of productivity that would be a concern but we're not seeing it yet

Will hold rates at lower bound until output gap closes (forecast is H2 2022)

Our outlook is 'not really that different' from April

After QE net buys end, we will enter phase where balance sheet kept flat in 'reinvestment phase'

Measures of long-term unemployment are 'very high'

We think effect of jobs market scaring will be less than anticipated six months ago

We don't just look at level of Canadian dollar, we look at why it's higher



The next BOC decision is Sept 9

