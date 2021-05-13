Macklem Q&A: Canada is about 700,000 jobs shy of where it should be

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Comments from the BOC governor in the audience Q&A:

Comments from the BOC governor in the audience Q&A:
  • Canada had the fiscal and monetary policy space to provide very substantial support during the pandemic
  • Canadian government debt remains low by G7 standards
  • We expect inflation to rise to 3% in the coming months on base year effects
  • We expect inflation to come down later because large parts of the economy are very weak

Macklem will hold a media Q&A at the bottom of the hour.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose