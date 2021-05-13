Macklem speech is a risk beyond CAD

Bank of Canada governor to speak at the top of the hour





BOC Governor Tiff Macklem will speak at 11 am ET. I don't expect any market moving headlines in the speech, which on the 'benefits of an inclusive economy' and isn't embargoed.







The time to watch will be the audience Q&A afterwards followed by the media availability at 1230 ET.





The risk is that Macklem takes a further hawkish turn. The taper from the BOC was tolerated well by the market and economic data has continued to improve.







Right now the market is focused on the united front at the Fed on pushing back the timeline for the taper and talking about temporary factors. What's less discussed (but equally important) is the global consensus of central bankers. That unity is cracking and Macklem could take a sledgehammer to it today or (more likely) in the coming weeks.





I don't think we get anything new today but it's definitely a risk and if he starts to fret about higher inflation, that's not going to be a Canada-only story.







