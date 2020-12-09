Market still expects the BOC to remain the most hawkish In G10 - Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse discusses its expectations for tomorrow's BoC policy decision.

"The rhetoric from the BoC remains steady in suggesting no scope for further cuts in the overnight rate, as restated on 26 November by Governor Macklem. Notably, most of the chatter around the possibility of the BoC swiftly following in the Fed's footsteps in announcing a more dovish structural approach, as some suggested might happen following the Jackson Hole Symposium, appears to have dissipated in the light of no new signals from the BoC leadership," CS notes.

"In the meanwhile, market-implied policy expectations for the BoC remain the most hawkish in G10," CS adds.