MAS brings forward monetary policy statement to 30 March

Singapore's central bank brings forward their semi-annual decision by about two weeks earlier







ForexLive

The Singaporean dollar is weakening as the statement looks to point towards additional easing measures and you can sense the nervous and panic whenever such a decision is made - like many of the central bank actions over the past few weeks.





USD/SGD has now surpassed its 2017 high of 1.4547 and is now trading to its highest levels since 2009.





The bank insists that this is not an off-cycle move as it looks like they are trying to take earlier measures to try and address the economic fallout caused by the virus outbreak.