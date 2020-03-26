MAS to provide up to $60 billion of funding to banks through new US dollar facility

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

The Singapore central bank will be holding auctions tomorrow and on Monday

The first auction will take place tomorrow and two auctions will then be held on Monday, as they seek to support dollar lending through a new dollar facility. They will be providing up to $60 billion in dollar liquidity through these auctions.
