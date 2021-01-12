Mester: Fed will make sure to communicate in advance its intentions for asset

More from Fed's Mester

Fed will make sure to communicate well in advance its intentions for asset purchases



Asset purchases will be tapered once the Fed is ready to make changes, not reduced suddenly



It's very premature to think we are getting to the point to change our policy stance



We are quite a while away from a change in policy stance



Some Fed officials of late had suggested that there may be some change policy toward the end of 2021. These comments run counter to that thinking (or so it seems).

