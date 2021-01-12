Mester: Fed will make sure to communicate in advance its intentions for asset
More from Fed's Mester
- Fed will make sure to communicate well in advance its intentions for asset purchases
- Asset purchases will be tapered once the Fed is ready to make changes, not reduced suddenly
- It's very premature to think we are getting to the point to change our policy stance
- We are quite a while away from a change in policy stance
Some Fed officials of late had suggested that there may be some change policy toward the end of 2021. These comments run counter to that thinking (or so it seems).