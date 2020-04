Banxico with a cut

Rates lowered to 6.00% from 6.50% in unscheduled move.





The USD/MXN chart is an interesting one. It blew up in March and has been consolidating around these levels. At some point there's going to be a great trade in MXN because the US's anti-globalization push will take factories from China and put them in Mexico.





I don't think that trade is today though.