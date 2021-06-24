Mexican central bank surprises with a 25 bps rate hike

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Mexican central bank delivers a surprise hike

USDMXN chart
The consensus was for no move off the 4.00% overnight rate but, in a split decision, the Banxico opted to hike rates to 4.25%. There were two members who voted for no change.

The peso has jumped on the decision, with USD/MXN down to 19.73 from 19.97 beforehand.

The decision to hold at 4.00% in May was unanimous but inflation data in the most-recent report was higher. Today's jobs data also showed unemployment at 3.99% compared to 4.47% expected and 4.65% in April.

The Banxico said they expect headline inflation to hit its 3% target in Q3 2022 and that the magnitude and length of CPI shocks may pose threats. However, in a nod to a wait-and-see approach, they said risks are balanced.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose