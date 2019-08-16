Mexico central bank gov says MXN could see new volatility

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Banco de México governor Diaz De Leon in an interview

  • Peso could see new bouts of volatility if international trade tensions intensify, economic data surprises
  • says core inflation is a 'challenge,' showing greater resistance to decrease
  • says is very important to address factors credit ratings agencies have signaled to avoid further downgrade for state oil firm Pemex
  • says bank's board will pay attention to new information, uncertainty over coming weeks before evaluating additional monetary policy actions
On Thursday the Bank of Mexico delivered a surprise 25 basis point rate cut.

Follow up interview with the Gov. 
 
Banco de México governor Diaz De Leon in an interview
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose