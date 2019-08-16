Mexico central bank gov says MXN could see new volatility
Banco de México governor Diaz De Leon in an interview
- Peso could see new bouts of volatility if international trade tensions intensify, economic data surprises
- says core inflation is a 'challenge,' showing greater resistance to decrease
- says is very important to address factors credit ratings agencies have signaled to avoid further downgrade for state oil firm Pemex
- says bank's board will pay attention to new information, uncertainty over coming weeks before evaluating additional monetary policy actions
Follow up interview with the Gov.