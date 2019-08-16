Mexico central bank gov says MXN could see new volatility

Banco de México governor Diaz De Leon in an interview

Peso could see new bouts of volatility if international trade tensions intensify, economic data surprises

says core inflation is a 'challenge,' showing greater resistance to decrease

says is very important to address factors credit ratings agencies have signaled to avoid further downgrade for state oil firm Pemex

says bank's board will pay attention to new information, uncertainty over coming weeks before evaluating additional monetary policy actions On Thursday the On Thursday the Bank of Mexico delivered a surprise 25 basis point rate cut





Follow up interview with the Gov.



