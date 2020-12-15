Minutes of the RBA December meeting - prepared to ease further if necessary

Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the Dec meeting, where policy was keep unchanged. 

  •  prepared to do more if needed, focus on bond buying program
  • will review size of program at future meetings and its effect on economy
  • substantial policy support will be needed for a considerable period
  • RBA does not expect to raise the cash rate for at least three years
  • will not raise rates until inflation sustainably in 2-3% target band
  • ready to buy bonds in whatever amount needed to maintain 3-year yield target
  • latest policy easing had kept A$ lower than otherwise would be
  • recovery in labour market more advanced than expected, still much spare capacity
  • "substantial tightening" in labour market needed to lift wage growth, inflation
  • extended period of high unemployment in prospect, national priority to address it
  • national house prices up "only a little" since the start of the pandemic, slow population growth a restraint
  • slump in migration put downward pressure on rents, vacancy rates high
  • China restrictions on Australia imports had some effect, but demand for iron ore still firm
  • delivery of vaccines in US, Europe would reduce downside risks for global growth

