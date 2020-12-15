Coming Up!
Minutes of the RBA December meeting - prepared to ease further if necessary
Reserve Bank of Australia minutes from the Dec meeting, where policy was keep unchanged.
- prepared to do more if needed, focus on bond buying program
- will review size of
program at future meetings and its effect on economy
- substantial policy
support will be needed for a considerable period
- RBA does not expect
to raise the cash rate for at least three years
- will not raise rates
until inflation sustainably in 2-3% target band
- ready to buy bonds
in whatever amount needed to maintain 3-year yield target
- latest policy easing
had kept A$ lower than otherwise would be
- recovery in labour
market more advanced than expected, still much spare capacity
- "substantial
tightening" in labour market needed to lift wage growth,
inflation
- extended period of
high unemployment in prospect, national priority to address it
- national house
prices up "only a little" since the start of the pandemic, slow
population growth a restraint
- slump in migration
put downward pressure on rents, vacancy rates high
- China restrictions
on Australia imports had some effect, but demand for iron ore still
firm
- delivery of vaccines
in US, Europe would reduce downside risks for global growth
Headlines via Reuters
