Monday is US holiday. Enjoy the peace and quiet because there is a tsunami of Fed speakers to follow.

We get a break from the Federal Reserve talking heads on Monday (for the holiday known widely as Presidents Day) but they are back with a vengeance from Tuesday.

Here you go, print this out and stick it ... on the fridge ...





Tuesday 16 February 2021

1610 GMT Bowman (member of the Board of Governors) Speaks to Community Banking Conference

1730 GMT (President of the Kansas City Fed) George Discusses Economic Outlook

1800 GMT (President of the Dallas Fed) Kaplan Discusses the Economy

2000 GMT (President of the San Francisco Fed) Daly Discusses Economy and Inequality

Wednesday 17 February

1400 GMT (President of the Richmond Fed) Barkin Speaks on Panel

1415 GMT (President of the Boston Fed) Rosengren Takes Part in Panel Discussion

1900 GMT FOMC Meeting Minutes (from January 27)

Thursday 18 February

1300 GMT (a member of the Board of Governors) Brainard Speaks at IIF Climate Finance Summit

1500 GMT (President of the Atlanta Fed) Bostic Discusses Educational Inequality

Friday 19 February

1300 GMT (President of the Richmond Fed) Barkin Speaks on Panel

1600 GMT (President of the Boston Fed) Rosengren Speaks Yale Economic Symposium

---

Monday's holiday:

New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed

interest rate markets will be largely closed also

futures, options on CME exchanges will halt .... no gold, crude trade on these exchanges

commodities trade on Globex will be (roughly) half-day





