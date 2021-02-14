Monday is US holiday. Enjoy the peace and quiet because there is a tsunami of Fed speakers to follow.
We get a break from the Federal Reserve talking heads on Monday (for the holiday known widely as Presidents Day) but they are back with a vengeance from Tuesday.
Here you go, print this out and stick it ... on the fridge ...
Tuesday 16 February 2021
- 1610 GMT Bowman (member of the Board of Governors) Speaks to Community Banking Conference
- 1730 GMT (President of the Kansas City Fed) George Discusses Economic Outlook
- 1800 GMT (President of the Dallas Fed) Kaplan Discusses the Economy
- 2000 GMT (President of the San Francisco Fed) Daly Discusses Economy and Inequality
Wednesday 17 February
- 1400 GMT (President of the Richmond Fed) Barkin Speaks on Panel
- 1415 GMT (President of the Boston Fed) Rosengren Takes Part in Panel Discussion
- 1900 GMT FOMC Meeting Minutes (from January 27)
Thursday 18 February
- 1300 GMT (a member of the Board of Governors) Brainard Speaks at IIF Climate Finance Summit
- 1500 GMT (President of the Atlanta Fed) Bostic Discusses Educational Inequality
Friday 19 February
- 1300 GMT (President of the Richmond Fed) Barkin Speaks on Panel
- 1600 GMT (President of the Boston Fed) Rosengren Speaks Yale Economic Symposium
Monday's holiday:
- New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed
- interest rate markets will be largely closed also
- futures, options on CME exchanges will halt .... no gold, crude trade on these exchanges
- commodities trade on Globex will be (roughly) half-day