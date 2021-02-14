Monday is US holiday. Enjoy the peace and quiet because there is a tsunami of Fed speakers to follow.

We get a break from the Federal Reserve talking heads on Monday (for the holiday known widely as Presidents Day) but they are back with a vengeance from Tuesday. 

Here you go, print this out and stick it ... on the fridge ... 

Tuesday 16 February 2021 
  • 1610 GMT Bowman (member of the Board of Governors) Speaks to Community Banking Conference
  • 1730 GMT (President of the Kansas City Fed) George Discusses Economic Outlook 
  • 1800 GMT (President of the Dallas Fed) Kaplan Discusses the Economy 
  • 2000 GMT (President of the San Francisco Fed) Daly Discusses Economy and Inequality 
Wednesday 17 February 
  • 1400 GMT (President of the Richmond Fed) Barkin Speaks on Panel 
  • 1415 GMT (President of the Boston Fed) Rosengren Takes Part in Panel Discussion
  • 1900 GMT FOMC Meeting Minutes (from January 27)
Thursday 18 February 
  • 1300 GMT (a member of the Board of Governors) Brainard Speaks at IIF Climate Finance Summit 
  • 1500 GMT (President of the Atlanta Fed) Bostic Discusses Educational Inequality 
Friday 19 February 
  • 1300 GMT (President of the Richmond Fed) Barkin Speaks on Panel 
  • 1600 GMT (President of the Boston Fed) Rosengren Speaks Yale Economic Symposium 
---
Monday's holiday:
  • New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed
  • interest rate markets will be largely closed also
  • futures, options on CME exchanges will halt .... no gold, crude trade on these exchanges 
  • commodities trade on Globex will be (roughly) half-day 



