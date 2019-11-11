Monetary Authority of Singapore blockchain-based prototype for FX payments

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The MAS worked in collaboration with J.P. Morgan and Temasek

  • on development of a blockchain-based prototype that enables payments to be carried out in different currencies on the same network
  • currently undergoing industry testing to determine its ability to integrate with commercial blockchain applications
Via a information release from the Monetary Authority of Singapore dated today.

Should be a BTC positive ...

The MAS worked in collaboration with J.P. Morgan andTemasek


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose