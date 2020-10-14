Monetary Authority of Singapore  leaves currency policy unchanged

MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance will remain appropriate for some time

says this will complement fiscal policy efforts to mitigate the economic impact of covid-19 and ensure price stability over the medium term

says both MAS core inflation and CPI-all items inflation are forecast to come in between −0.5 and 0% in 2020

in 2021, core inflation will average 0–1%, while headline inflation is projected to be between −0.5 and 0.5%