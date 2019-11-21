Monetary Authority of Singapore  official says monetary policy remain appropriate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

"At this point in time"

  • policy stance ahead will be based on how the economy evolves
  • core inflation range unchanged from estimates in October 

--
ps. The MAS change monetary policy through exchange rate adjustments, not via interest rates. 


