Monetary Authority of Singapore leaves monetary policy unchanged

The first of two monetary policy decisions from the MAS for the year

the next meeting is in October

The MAS operate mon pol via the exchange rate, kept unchanged as was expected: maintain a zero percent per annum rate of appreciation of the policy band

says width of the policy band and the level at which it is centred will be unchanged

as core inflation is expected to stay low this year, MAS assesses that an accommodative policy stance remains appropriate MAS forecasts: says revising the forecast range for CPI-all items inflation in 2021 to 0.5-1.5%, from −0.5 to 0.5% previously

core inflation is forecast to rise only gradually for the rest of the year and come in at 0-1% in 2021

says GDP this year is likely to exceed the upper end of the official 4 to 5% forecast range

the negative e output gap in the economy will narrow through the course of this year

MAS Monetary Policy Statement - April 2021 --- The MAS guides the Singapore dollar against a basket of currencies

adjusts the pace of appreciation or depreciation by changing the slope, width and centre of a currency band

The Monetary Authority of Singapore does not disclose details of the basket, the band or the pace of appreciation or depreciation. Note that monetary policy in Singapore is conducted via the exchange rate, not interest rates.



