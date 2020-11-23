Monetary Authority of Singapore official says monetary policy remains appropriate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

MAS is the central bank in Singapore - comments from an official following the GDP data earlier today:

SG is maintaining an easy monetary policy to support the economy through the pandemic, as are other central banks. Unlike other central banks though the MAS codncut policy via the SGD exchange rate targeting rather than interest rates.

 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose