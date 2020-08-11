Monetary Authority of Singapore says monetary policy stance appropriate

Singapore central bank official 

  • says since April the Singapore dollar NEER has fluctuated close to the mid-point of the policy band
  • monetary policy stance remains appropriate including and forestalling a deepening of disinflationary pressures

Singapore trade minister

  •  says second quarter economic contraction was worst quarterly performance on record
  • says GDP forecast for 2020 means growth generated over the past 2-3 years will be negated
  • says economic recovery "will be some time yet"

