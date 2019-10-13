Monetary policy easing expected from Singapore's central bank today

The semi-annual monetary policy statement is due from the Monetary Authority of Singapore Monday 14 October 2019

At 0000GMT

Will be accompanied by the data for Q3 GDP (advance read), expected 1.2% annualised q/q

Singapore's exports have been weak, as has manufacturing data.





The MAS, Singapore's central bank, is expected to cut the slope of the policy band of the currency, perhaps even to flat (which would imply a zero % SGD-NEER appreciation (currently its appreciating on a 'modest and gradual' path). MAS use the currency not interest rates to adjust monetary policy.





Earlier:



