Monthly NY Fed Survey: Median inflation expectations 1-yr ahead 3.1% vs 3.0% last month

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Monthly NY Fed survey

A monthly New York Fed survey is showing:
  • median expectations for how much gas and rent prices will increase over 1 year rose to highest level since 2013
  • one year expected change in gas prices increased to 9.6% in February from 6.2% in January
  • median expectations for one year change in cost of rent increased to 9.0% in February from 6.4% in January
  • median year had inflation expectations increased to 3.1% in February from 3.0% in January
  • expectations for inflation or 3 years were unchanged 3%
 
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose