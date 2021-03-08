Monthly NY Fed Survey: Median inflation expectations 1-yr ahead 3.1% vs 3.0% last month

Monthly NY Fed survey
A monthly New York Fed survey is showing:
- median expectations for how much gas and rent prices will increase over 1 year rose to highest level since 2013
- one year expected change in gas prices increased to 9.6% in February from 6.2% in January
- median expectations for one year change in cost of rent increased to 9.0% in February from 6.4% in January
- median year had inflation expectations increased to 3.1% in February from 3.0% in January
- expectations for inflation or 3 years were unchanged 3%