More again from RBA Gov Lowe: Can see case for further easing but there are risks
Reserve Bank of Australia head Lowe speaking
- says can see case for further easing, but are risks
- says benefits right now do not outweigh risks, could change
- says if unemployment moving in wrong direction balance would change, no timeframe
On the 'risks' - see my earlier post - house prices basically
Earlier from Lowe:
- More from RBA's Lowe - says again wants government fiscal support
- RBA Governor Lowe says board continue to discuss further monetary stimulus