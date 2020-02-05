More again from RBA Gov Lowe: Can see case for further easing but there are risks

Reserve Bank of Australia head Lowe speaking

  • says can see case for further easing, but are risks
  • says benefits right now do not outweigh risks, could change
  • says if unemployment moving in wrong direction balance would change, no timeframe
On the 'risks' - see my earlier post - house prices basically

Earlier from Lowe:



