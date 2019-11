Minutes of the European Central Bank's October policy meeting are due for release 21 November 2019 at 1230GMT

While the FOMC minutes out Wednesday indicated a move towards harmony amongst members the ECB minutes may well show the opposite.

Views amongst the Governing Council are diverse and the minutes are expected to show this.





New ECB President Lagarde's road ahead is going to be challenging. BTW, Lagarde is due to speak on Friday