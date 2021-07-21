More easing ahead from the People's Bank of China? Check out the chart that suggests 'yes'.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

This is via a short piece from Reuters on emerging market divergence from developed markets on monetary policy.

Its a good summary and worth checking out, I pulled out this section on the People's Bank of China though. The PBOC recently eased policy a little (via a cut to reserve requirements) and glancing at the chart Reuters post its suggestive that such cuts are rarelt a 'one and done', i.e. there is further easing (via RRR cuts) ahead:

pboc rrr cuts history



