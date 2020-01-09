More Evans: Wants to see inflation above 2% sustainably

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Charlie Evans speaking to reporters after Milwaukee speech

  • if something happened that caused the US economy to slow down, that would call for some type of monetary policy response
  • says he sees inflation as anchored, perhaps too low, and does not anticipate inflation causing monetary policy to need to tighten
  • he doesn't have a great assessment of the true level of maximum employment, but rising employment is a good thing
  • wants to see inflation above 2% sustainably

