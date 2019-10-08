More Evans: Wouldn't mind another cut
Evans in post speech comments to reporters
Fed Evans is more of a dove.
- wouldn't mind another cut, but could see either way (assume cut or no cut).
- Could well be reasons for another 25 basis point cut
- another Fed rate cut would help boost inflation
- earnings help determine business investment outlook
- it's unclear what exactly organic growth of the Fed's balance sheet looks like
- repo market pressures have subsided, New York Fed daily operations into early November are helpful