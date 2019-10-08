More Evans: Wouldn't mind another cut

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Evans in post speech comments to reporters

  • wouldn't mind another cut, but could see either way (assume cut or no cut).
  • Could well be reasons for another 25 basis point cut
  • another Fed rate cut would help boost inflation
  • earnings help determine business investment outlook
  • it's unclear what exactly organic growth of the Fed's balance sheet looks like
  • repo market pressures have subsided, New York Fed daily operations into early November are helpful
Fed Evans is more of a dove.
ForexLive
