More FOMC responses incoming … hawkish cut theme solidifies

A few snippets from analyst responses to the Fed rate cut Wednesday:

BNZ, in brief, a handy summary if you need:

market has taken the statement as hawkish relative to expectations

Fed cut the Fed Funds target range by 25bps to 1.75-2.0%

and it cut the interest rate on excess reserves by 30bps to 1.7% to help keep the effective Fed Funds rate within that range

dissents were in both directions

George and Rosengren arguing for no cut (again)

Bullard argued for a 50bps cut

median "dot" is consistent with no further reduction rates this year or next

minimal changes to the Fed's economic projections

policy outlook statement was unchanged from July

The only changes made to the statement were the acknowledgement that household spending had been rising at a strong pace while business investment and exports had weakened

press conference, Chair Powell... When asked whether the FOMC still had an easing bias, Powell said "we don't" and argued that policy will be data dependent.



Nordea:

very few changes to their forecast for the US economy

Powell's main message from the press conference. … incoming data and the evolving risk picture will determine the need for any further adjustments to rates

We didn't learn much from todays press release or press conference

The evolvement of the US economy and risk picture will determine how many more cuts will potentially follow



Scotia:

The overall suite of Fed communications delivered a hawkish rate cut and pushed back upon aggressive market pricing for further easing.



Fed cuts 25bps with overall communications as we expected

guides that it may be done cutting before hiking in 2021

Even the most dovish FOMC members see only one more cut



