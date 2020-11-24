More from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda

Kuroda is speaking in parliament today, earlier post here:

A little more, catching up on his comments since:

if downward pressure on bank profits from covid-19 is prolonged, there is risk that could disrupt financial intermediation

huge fiscal stimulus to deal with severe economic shock like covid-19 does not contradict with Japan's effort to pursue fiscal reform

ensuring market trust in govt debt, financing is crucial for monetary policy to remain effective





Once again, Headlines via Reuters