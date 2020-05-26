More from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda - BOJ will do whatever it can

You might recall ECB head (at the time) Draghi saying the Bank would do 'whatever it takes'

'Doing 'whatever it can' dos not have the same ring to it though.

Kuroda:
  • BOJ will consider changing rates for its yield curve control program if necessary
  • would also consider expanding its special lending programs to further support firms, if needed 
USD/JPY has moved up a little on the session on the back of the prevailing less down beat mood:
