More from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda - BOJ will do whatever it can

You might recall ECB head (at the time) Draghi saying the Bank would do 'whatever it takes'

'Doing 'whatever it can' dos not have the same ring to it though.





Kuroda:

BOJ will consider changing rates for its yield curve control program if necessary

would also consider expanding its special lending programs to further support firms, if needed

USD/JPY has moved up a little on the session on the back of the prevailing less down beat mood:

coronavirus restrictions continue to be eased across much of the world

HK fears have lowered just a little (or at least been swept aside to some extent by markets)

coronavirus treatment hopes are up (More on that Novavax Coronavirus vaccine human testing getting underway) but its not all sunshine and roses (Japan has given up on hopes of approving coronavirus treatment Avigan by end May)



