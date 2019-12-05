More from BOC Lane: housing risks or something the BOC is up watching

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Speaking after his speech in Ottawa

  • alternative lending may create risks in Canada mortgages
  • alternative lending is a huge part of mortgage situation
  • Canada financial system is still very resilient
  • composition of debt has shifted to less risky borrowing
  • Canadian banks are well-capitalized and resilient
  • housing risk are something the back of Canada is keep an eye on
  • climate change is potential major factor for Canadian economy

