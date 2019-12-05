More from BOC Lane: housing risks or something the BOC is up watching
Speaking after his speech in Ottawa
- alternative lending may create risks in Canada mortgages
- alternative lending is a huge part of mortgage situation
- Canada financial system is still very resilient
- composition of debt has shifted to less risky borrowing
- Canadian banks are well-capitalized and resilient
- housing risk are something the back of Canada is keep an eye on
- climate change is potential major factor for Canadian economy