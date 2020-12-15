More from BOC Macklem: If we need to do more, there are tools available

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

More from BOC Macklem

  • If the BOC needs to do more, there are tools available
  • Options include lowering effective lower bound
  • Bar to go into negative territory is very high
  • US economy is proving quite resilient
  • Households using higher savings to pay down debt
  • Canadians spending savings represents upside risk
  • BOC estimatesC$150B in new savings in a Canada
  • Fiscal support absolutely necessary in recovery
  • C$ appreciation a significant and material and is on our radar screen
  • 1st quarter GDP could go negative
  • Evolution of excess supply will be critical factor
The USDCAD has moved to a new session low of 1.2681. The price dipped below the 2020 low at 1.27060 earlier today and is extending. A lower channel trendline comes in at 1.2675. Below that is a lower trendline crediting across at 1.2650.

